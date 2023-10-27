New Ways of Using Social Media: Insights from Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, recently made a quick stop in Italy during a brief layover on his way back to Los Angeles. Despite a long flight and little sleep, Spiegel appeared surprisingly youthful, with a fresh face and impeccable appearance. During his short visit, he took the opportunity to meet with a group of Italian students in Florence, at Palazzo Corsini, as part of the inaugural event of the project “Il Quotidiano in classe,” organized the Osservatorio permanente Giovani-editori.

Snapchat, founded in 2011, is a popular messaging app with around 375 million users, particularly among young people in North America, where it surpasses even WhatsApp in popularity. Initially focusing on images, Snapchat quickly caught the attention of Facebook, which offered to acquire the company for three billion dollars in 2014—an offer that was declined. In Italy, Snapchat is just starting to gain traction, with one student admitting to using the app only occasionally.

Curiously, despite leading an instant messaging app, Spiegel strictly prohibits his children from using television and social networks. He himself grew up without them, as he revealed during a conversation with Luciano Fontana, the editor-in-chief of Corriere della Sera. The main topic of their discussion was how to safely use the internet and identify fake news. Interestingly, it was the students who asked the most thought-provoking questions, including one student who questioned the usefulness of Snapchat. Spiegel, surprised the comment, responded emphasizing the importance of relationships in today’s society and how they contribute to happiness, contradicting the student’s claim that Snapchat is “useless.”

When asked whether he uses social media and how it influences his life, Spiegel confessed that he does not use them at all. In fact, he mentioned that sometimes his colleagues have to inform him about what’s happening on Instagram. He explained that social media platforms have no impact on his personal life and described them as “vanity-driven.” But he admitted finding it both gratifying and frustrating that Facebook and Instagram have copied features from Snapchat, as he has always sought to create something people truly enjoy using.

Overall, Spiegel’s visit provided valuable insights into both his personal beliefs and the future of social media. As user habits continue to evolve, it is clear that platforms like Snapchat are reshaping the way people communicate and interact online.

