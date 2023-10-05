Get News from Corriere della Sera on WhatsApp

The Corriere della Sera, one of Italy’s leading newspapers, has launched its WhatsApp channel, allowing users to receive news updates directly on the messaging app. Subscribers to the channel will have access to articles, videos, photo galleries, infographics, and a selection of the most significant articles their journalists.

Getting started is easy. Users need to update their WhatsApp app and then click on the provided link to subscribe to Corriere’s channel. Alternatively, they can find the channel through the “find channels” feature in the new “Updates” tab. Once subscribed, users can also enable notifications tapping on the bell icon in the top-right corner.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp channels, unlike private chats, are one-way communication tools. Users cannot reply to messages or share them with others. However, they can add an anonymous reaction. Following a channel will not reveal your phone number to the channel administrators or other users.

By expanding their reach to WhatsApp, the Corriere della Sera aims to provide their audience with a convenient and accessible way to stay informed. The move is part of an ongoing effort news organizations to adapt to the changing media landscape and meet the preferences of modern readers.

