New WhatsApp Backup Policy on Google Drive to Impact Storage Space

Starting from early 2024, Android users will experience changes in WhatsApp backup storage on Google Drive. This news caught many surprise as chat and media files could previously be uploaded from the messaging app’s history without counting towards the storage quota. However, this shift poses a problem for some users since the default 15 GB of free storage offered Google may no longer suffice, requiring them to consider investing in additional storage.

WhatsApp has relied on Google’s cloud storage platform for backing up conversations and shared media files on Android since 2015. Users simply needed to activate the option, and the application would automatically perform regular backups, ensuring easy recovery in case of device loss or replacement. Recent updates even introduced end-to-end encryption to enhance privacy. Crucially, there were no limitations, allowing users to accumulate a substantial amount of data over time. Unfortunately, Google has just announced a forthcoming change, starting with beta testers in December and affecting all other users from early 2024, which will eliminate unlimited backups.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I check the space occupied WhatsApp backups and the available storage on Google Drive?

In WhatsApp for Android, tap on the three dots in the top right corner, go to “Settings,” select “Chats,” and then “Chat backup.” The size of the backup package will be displayed there. On Google Drive, the available space is highlighted in the left column, visible on both mobile and desktop interfaces.

2. How can I delete unnecessary backup files to free up space?

The best advice is to click directly on the available space bar on Google Drive or access this link. You can sort the list file size and evaluate potential deletions. Alternatively, you can use any file manager on your smartphone to navigate to the folders containing WhatsApp photos, GIFs, and especially videos. Sort them descending size (downward arrow) and delete accordingly.

3. What if I don’t want or cannot delete any files?

If you are unable or unwilling to delete anything, the only option is to increase your Google Drive storage. Thankfully, the current costs are reasonable, starting from €1.99 per month for 100 GB up to €9.99 per month for 2 TB with monthly payments. Opting for the annual subscription saves you 16% in total.

Although this change in WhatsApp backup policy may require users to reconsider their storage needs and make adjustments accordingly, it serves as a reminder to regularly assess and manage digital space to ensure an organized and efficient experience.