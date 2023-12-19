Revolutionize Your Home Gym with Affordable and Stylish Equipment

Are you tired of expensive home gym equipment cluttering your living room? Do you want a convenient and beautiful space for your workouts? Look no further than the latest collection from IKEA, set to launch in January 2024. The DAJLIEN range offers a variety of exercise equipment that brings together functionality, affordability, and style.

One notable item from the collection is the DAJLIEN Training Weights. These unique ring weights not only provide the necessary resistance for your workouts but also offer an aesthetically pleasing design. With a circular shape, they are comfortable to hold for exercises like side raises, squats, and lunges. Sold in packs of two, each weight weighs 7 pounds.

For those in need of a workout bench, the DAJLIEN Bench with Storage is a great option. While it requires some assembly, as is typical with IKEA furniture, it provides a solid and sturdy surface for exercises such as presses and step-ups. Additionally, it doubles as a storage box, allowing you to keep your workout equipment neatly organized when not in use.

The collection also includes two different exercise mats, with the larger one being particularly useful for activities like yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions. Its size and durability make it a versatile choice, suitable for various exercises and workout styles.

To enhance your workout experience, the DAJLIEN range offers a portable Bluetooth speaker. This compact speaker can be easily moved around the house and conveniently hung from various objects. Whether you choose to exercise indoors or outdoors, this speaker allows you to enjoy your favorite music and stay motivated throughout your workout.

Lastly, the DAJLIEN Belt Bag provides a simple yet practical solution for carrying your essentials during workouts. With enough room for your mobile phone and an additional pocket for your house keys, it ensures that your phone remains protected and scratch-free while you exercise.

IKEA’s Designer at Sweden, Sarah Fager, stated that the goal behind the DAJLIEN collection was to provide smart solutions for individuals who may feel uncomfortable going to a gym or have limited space and time. With its affordable and convenient equipment, the collection aims to create a welcoming and motivating environment for home workouts.

Get ready to transform your home gym with the DAJLIEN range, available online and in-store from January 2024. Say goodbye to expensive and unsightly equipment and embrace affordable, stylish, and functional options that will elevate your home workout experience.