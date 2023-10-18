Judge Allows Imran Khan to Call Sons on WhatsApp in Jail

According to an article published on October 18, 2023, the Anti Terrorism Court judge, AbulHasnat Zulqarnain, has permitted Imran Khan to communicate with his sons in the UK through WhatsApp while in jail. The decision was made after Imran Khan’s lawyer, Sheraz Ranjha, presented an application requesting permission for this communication.

During the hearing, Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain mentioned that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) do not allow prisoners to use PCO facilities like Skype or WhatsApp. However, Sheraz Ranjha argued that the jail manual does not prohibit making WhatsApp calls and that prisoners are allowed to talk to their family members for 30 minutes every Saturday. Additionally, prisoners can spend up to 12 hours three times a year with their spouses in jail.

In response to the arguments, the judge inquired if the jail manual mentioned anything about making phone calls abroad. Sheraz Ranjha stated that it does not, but urged the judge to use his powers to uphold the fundamental and human rights of prisoners. Ultimately, Judge AbulHasnat Zulqarnain ruled that Imran Khan could talk to his sons on WhatsApp under the supervision of the jail superintendent, considering the importance of human and fundamental rights.

Following the decision, Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, approached the judge to request permission for Imran Khan to have an exercise bicycle in jail. The judge responded that he was examining the matter and would assess if there were any life-threatening aspects associated with the bicycle. Aleema Khan explained that Imran Khan couldn’t use the jail gym due to security reasons, and they planned to send an exercise bicycle from their home in Islamabad to Adiala Jail.

The judge emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of the prisoner, stating that transitionary periods from home to jail carried risks. Therefore, the jail authorities were not responsible for food coming from home. Aleema Khan acknowledged the challenges but expressed hope that the bicycle and other requests would be accommodated.

In a lighter tone, the judge reassured Aleema Khan that they would provide all legitimate rights within the law, and even joked about arranging a motorcycle if needed. Aleema Khan reiterated the health-related necessity of the exercise bicycle, comparing it to the court’s previous decision to break a wall for Imran Khan’s walks. The judge said that he would consider the bicycle request and humorously noted that a swimming pool would be the only request they couldn’t fulfill.

The article does not mention a specific source for this information.