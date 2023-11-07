The Controversy Surrounding Dress Code Guidelines at IIT Kharagpur: A Fresh Perspective

A recent guideline issued the authorities at IIT Kharagpur has ignited a fervent debate among the institute’s alumni, students, and academics. The controversy revolves around the dress code for the upcoming convocation event scheduled for the end of this year. As the guidelines make their way through social media channels, dissenting voices are growing louder, expressing opposition to the specific requirements outlined for students attending the convocation.

While it is not uncommon for educational institutions to implement dress codes for formal events, what has sparked discontent is the excessive level of detail provided. Specific instructions such as the mandatory color of the petticoat for women and the prohibition of sleeveless blouses have drawn criticism. Critics argue that such restrictions limit personal freedom and creativity, questioning the values of an esteemed institution like IIT Kharagpur.

Amidst the uproar, it is important to note that there are differing opinions on the matter. Some social media users argue that this debate over trivial issues is unwarranted and meaningless. They believe that attire requirements for a single event should not be blown out of proportion and that the focus should be redirected towards more important matters.

Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding the dress code guidelines at IIT Kharagpur has gained traction after a professor from IIT Guwahati shared the guidelines on social media, dubbing it a “school for sanskari fashion technology.” The professor’s post has since garnered widespread attention and further fueled the discussion on the issue.

It remains to be seen how the authorities at IIT Kharagpur will respond to the growing opposition. As social media becomes a powerful platform for dissenting voices, it is clear that the conversation surrounding these guidelines will continue. Whether the dress code remains unchanged or undergoes modifications in response to the criticism, the controversy has shed light on the balance between tradition and individual expression in educational institutions.

