Three Men Arrested for Alleged Gang Rape in IIT-BHU Campus

Three individuals, identified as Kunal Pandey, Saksham Patel, and Anand Chauhan, have been arrested the police in connection with the alleged gang rape of a female student at the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on November 1, 2022, and the victim filed a complaint the following day. The arrest of these individuals has sparked allegations that they have ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Uttar Pradesh police have stated that the accused may face charges under the National Security Act and the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The FIR filed against them includes charges of assault, criminal force, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty, and gang rape.

Opposition parties, including the leader of opposition in the UP assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, and UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, have claimed that the arrested individuals have affiliations with the BJP. The suspects themselves have made statements regarding their involvement with the party. Pandey claims to be the convenor of the BJP IT cell, while Patel declares himself as the IT cell co-convenor of the BJP Varanasi city unit. Chauhan’s Facebook profile does not explicitly mention his affiliation, but it includes pictures of him with BJP leaders.

The suspects revealed during interrogation that they had remained in Varanasi for a week after the incident but left when student protests escalated. They recently returned under the belief that the situation had calmed down.

These recent developments have led to widespread protests on the IIT-BHU campus, with students demanding prompt police intervention and improved security measures. The case has raised concerns about the safety of students and the need for stronger measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

It is important for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged gang rape and ensure that justice is served for the victim. Additionally, political affiliations should not interfere with the legal process, and the focus should remain on the crime committed and the well-being of the victim.