New Ways to Watch Indiana High School State Championships

The landscape of watching Indiana high school state championship games is about to undergo a significant change. The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) recently announced that starting this year, the football and basketball state championships will be broadcast exclusively on the IHSAA Champions Network. This decision comes after the parent company of Bally Sports Indiana, Diamond Sports Group, filed for bankruptcy in March, leading to the cancellation of their contract with the IHSAA.

Instead of relying on cable television, fans will now need to access the games through the IHSAAtv platform. By logging on to IHSAAtv.org or downloading the IHSAAtv app on their phone, tablet, or connected smart TV, viewers can enjoy the upcoming football state finals and this season’s boys and girls basketball championships.

To access the games, there will be a pay-per-view model with each game costing $15. However, the IHSAA is also offering an all-access pass for $20, allowing fans to watch all the championship games. “We are working to make this as easy as possible for fans,” said Heath Shanahan, IHSAA’s Director of Broadcasting/Executive Producer. The organization is striving to create a user-friendly experience where fans can easily navigate to the IHSAAtv platform, click the link, and follow the steps to access the games.

While the IHSAA emphasized that they have not ruled out a return to cable television for football and basketball state finals in the future, they acknowledged that the television landscape is rapidly changing. They understand that some fans may face challenges if they are not technologically savvy but believe that they cannot solve this issue alone.

This shift signifies a growing trend of streaming platforms becoming the primary source for live sports broadcasts. As more consumers shift towards digital streaming, organizations like the IHSAA are adapting to meet the changing demands and preferences of their audience.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Indiana high school state championships?

A: The games will be exclusively broadcasted on the IHSAAtv platform. You can access it visiting IHSAAtv.org or downloading the IHSAAtv app.

Q: How much does it cost to watch the games?

A: Each game is pay-per-view and costs $15. However, an all-access pass is available for $20, allowing fans to watch all the championship games.

Q: Will football and basketball state finals ever return to cable television?

A: While the IHSAA has not ruled out the possibility, they are aware of the changing television landscape and are adapting to the growing trend of digital streaming platforms.