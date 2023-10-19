Emerging Technologies and the Future of Human Connection: Insights from Immerse Global Summit 2023

The Immerse Global Summit (IGS) 2023 kicked off with great success, as leading brands gathered at the Dr. Pillips Center in Orlando for a day of immersive experiences. The event concluded with a city-wide scavenger hunt, showcasing the local area and encouraging attendees to explore downtown Orlando.

On the second day of the summit, Meta’s Global Executive of Engagement, Dan Nieves, took the stage to share the latest updates from Meta. He emphasized the transformative power of metaverse technologies and AI in shaping the way we experience both the physical and digital worlds. Nieves highlighted the importance of combining the two realms to define our reality, acknowledging that while being physically present is still the most enriching experience, distributed teams are becoming more common.

Nieves also discussed how businesses are already utilizing VR and MR technologies to create new opportunities. He showcased various use cases in education, healthcare, and workplace collaboration, demonstrating the impact these technologies can have on society.

During his keynote, Nieves announced that Meta Quest for Business would be launching soon. This platform aims to provide solutions for user management, app management, and device management, opening up new ways of working for businesses and organizations.

Furthermore, Nieves emphasized the belief that immersive technology is the future of human connection. He highlighted the role of emerging technologies such as AI and the cloud in enhancing human-to-human connectivity. Nieves expressed the importance of creating a sense of presence and recreating real-life interactions in the metaverse. He discussed how new hardware, including Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, is making immersive experiences more accessible and helping to democratize connectivity and information access.

In addition, Nieves emphasized the need to break down barriers between virtual and physical worlds. He discussed the potential of mixed reality and augmented reality to fade into the background, allowing us to enhance our surroundings and stay more present in the moment.

At IGS 2023, the event showcased a vibrant community of XR vendors and end-users all working towards a shared goal of immersive connectivity. While the timeline for XR becoming commonplace may vary, the collective efforts of the community and their dedication to pushing the boundaries of immersive technologies are driving the industry forward.

Sources:

[IGS 2023 Conference](example.com/igs2023conference)

[Meta Technologies](example.com/metatech)

[Ray-Ban Smart Glasses](example.com/raybansmartglasses)