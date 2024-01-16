Focus on Judicial Independence, Not Social Media Criticism: Justice Oka

In a recent conference, Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka emphasized the importance of judicial officers maintaining their focus on delivering judgments and not getting distracted social media criticism. He advised them to ignore comments on platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as they are transitory and should not impact legal proceedings.

Justice Oka acknowledged that social media comments can create fear and pressure on the judiciary, but he urged judicial officers to remain cautious and not let these comments affect their decision-making process. He cited examples where social media had a significant presence but did not influence the outcome of cases, such as the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son and the Arushi Murder case.

The judge also addressed concerns about political inclinations within judges’ WhatsApp groups. While acknowledging that judicial officers participate in such groups as human beings, he stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of the legal profession and refraining from making personal comments that could compromise their professional integrity.

Justice Oka’s message to judicial officers is clear – they should prioritize judicial independence over social media criticism. By disregarding transitory comments and focusing on the merit of each case, they can ensure that their judgments are fair and uninfluenced external factors.

It is important to recognize that the rise of social media has given individuals a platform to express their opinions, and while some of these opinions may be critical of the judiciary, it is crucial for judicial officers to maintain confidence in their own judgment. By being mindful of their interactions on social media platforms and refraining from engaging in discussions that could compromise their professional integrity, they can uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

In this age of technology and information overload, it is essential for judicial officers to remain steadfast in their commitment to deliver unbiased judgments. By keeping their focus on their core duty and not getting swayed social media criticism, they can ensure that justice is served impartially.