How to Manage Read Receipts on WhatsApp for Android and iOS

WhatsApp’s Blue Ticks feature, which confirms that a message has been read the recipient, can sometimes pose privacy concerns for users. If you prefer not to let others know when you’ve read their messages, you have the option to disable this feature. Whether you use WhatsApp on an Android or iOS device, here’s how you can manage read receipts:

For Android users, open WhatsApp and tap on the More option (three vertical dots) located on the top-right corner. Select “Settings,” navigate to “Accounts,” and then tap on “Privacy.” Finally, turn off the toggle switch next to “Read Receipts.”

On iOS devices, open WhatsApp and tap on “Settings” in the navigation bar at the bottom. Select “Account,” then “Privacy,” and disable the toggle switch next to “Read Receipts.”

Once you’ve turned off read receipts, the recipient of your messages will still receive them, but they won’t know if you’ve read them. In group chats, double gray checkmarks will indicate that everyone in the conversation has received the message.

It’s important to note that disabling Blue Ticks will not affect read receipts for group chats or play receipts for voice messages. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to turn off these settings.

Managing read receipts allows you to maintain your privacy while still effectively communicating through WhatsApp. By disabling this feature, you can choose when and how to respond to messages, avoiding any unnecessary awkward situations.