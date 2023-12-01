Discover the Extravaganza of Masters of Time

MACAU, CHINA – Prepare to be mesmerized the world’s largest watch and jewelry event, Masters of Time, as it returns for its 14th edition. With the theme “Ignite the Moment,” this spectacular extravaganza is set to showcase the epitome of craftsmanship and elegance in the industry.

Presented DFS Group in partnership with American Express and T Galleria DFS, Macau, this event promises to be a true spectacle. It will be held at the Shoppes at Four Seasons, a joint venture between Shoppes at Four Seasons and American Express. The prestigious event kicks off on November 24 and will run until February 2024, giving enthusiasts ample time to immerse themselves in the world of horology and high jewelry.

While past editions of Masters of Time have always been extraordinary, this year promises to be even more exceptional. More than 45 esteemed houses, including nine new brands, will showcase over 300 masterpieces. From avant-garde designs to traditional elegance, there will be something to captivate every watch and jewelry aficionado.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the event is the curated pop-up exhibition, which provides a unique opportunity to discover and experience these stunning pieces in a virtual playground of luxury created DFS World. This innovative approach allows visitors to delve into the artistry behind each creation and engage with the brands on a deeper level.

The event will also feature masterclass activations, providing insights into the intricate mechanics and innovations shaping the industry. From Vianney Halter’s avant-garde timepieces to Moser & Cie.’s mystical wrist illusions, there will be no shortage of awe-inspiring displays.

To add to the excitement, press and key opinion leaders will participate in a vote for their favorite watch during a welcome dinner. This year’s winner of the popular vote was the Cartier Santos-Sumont Skeleton watch, which combines modern design with a tribute to aviation history.

Masters of Time is not just a showcase; it is a celebration of the artistry and timeless elegance that define the watch and jewelry industry. Join us in Macau for an unforgettable journey into the world of horology and high jewelry.

FAQ:

Q: What is Masters of Time?

A: Masters of Time is the world’s largest watch and jewelry event, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship and elegance in the industry.

Q: When and where will the event be held?

A: The event will be held at T Galleria DFS, Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons in partnership with a joint venture between Shoppes at Four Seasons and American Express. It will run from November 24 until February 2024.

Q: How many brands and masterpieces will be showcased this year?

A: Over 45 esteemed houses, including nine new brands, will showcase more than 300 masterpieces.