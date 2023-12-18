Student Charged with Felony for Making Terroristic Threats at Kentucky STEAM School

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky has recently opened an investigation into terroristic threats made a student at IGNITE Institute. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when authorities were alerted to the threats targeting the school.

Upon conducting a thorough investigation, law enforcement officials confirmed that the student responsible has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a felony offense. However, the student’s identity has not been disclosed thus far.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, there is currently no evidence to suggest that staff or students at IGNITE Institute are in imminent danger. The authorities have successfully determined that there are no known threats at this time.

Established in 2019, IGNITE Institute is Erlanger’s first STEAM-based school, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math education. The school aims to provide students with a unique educational experience geared towards these disciplines.

As this incident unfolds, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and security of students and staff at IGNITE Institute.

