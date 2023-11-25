Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans Success Fuels Controversy and Heightens Net Worth

Controversy has been ignited across social media platforms with claims that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has earned a staggering $48 million on her OnlyFans account, allegedly making her the highest earning celebrity on the platform. These claims, brought forward Netizens, assert that she surpasses iconic names such as Cardi B and Tyga. Despite the lack of official confirmation, the discussion surrounding these rumors continues to arouse curiosity, with many questioning the accuracy of the figures.

Cardi B secures second place, earning $45 million in revenue, while Tyga trails behind with an impressive $20 million. Danielle Bregoli, widely known as Bhad Bhabie, has achieved remarkable success as well, grossing a whopping $38.6 million between April and November 2021. Additionally, renowned artist Chris Brown has capitalized on the OnlyFans platform, amassing $15 million sharing unique content with his fans.

However, what sets Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans presence apart is the nature of her account. It is not simply a typical account showcasing personal content; it is a year-long collaborative multimedia project titled “Hotter Than Hell.” This ambitious endeavor encompasses music, photography, videos, art, and exclusive content from Azalea’s highly anticipated fourth studio album. Subscribers gain front-row access to this innovative project before it is unveiled to the world, all for a monthly fee of $25. Inspired influencers like Pamela Anderson, ’90s supermodels, and Madonna’s controversial book “Sex”, the project culminates in a tabletop book set to be released in December 2023.

Azalea’s net worth has been estimated at $15 million prior to the news regarding her OnlyFans earnings. If the reported $48 million figure proves accurate, it would represent an astounding 320% increase in her overall value. Of course, Azalea’s pre-existing success as a musician has contributed significantly to her fortune. Her album “The New Classic,” released in 2014, sold over 1.4 million copies in the USA and 5 million worldwide. Furthermore, she gained recognition for her hit single “Work.” In November 2022, Azalea reportedly signed a lucrative deal with Doman Capital, selling her catalog to them for a sum in the eight-figure range, as reported Billboard.

Azalea’s accomplishments extend beyond the realm of music. She has dabbled in acting, having appeared in films such as “Fast and Furious 7,” where she undoubtedly profited from the movie’s remarkable box office success, grossing $1.51 billion. Additionally, Azalea served as a judge on Australia’s “The X Factor.” Her business ventures include real estate, as she once purchased a property in Hidden Hills, California for $5.2 million. Impressively, she sold it just six months later for $5.949 million, pocketing an extra $700,000.

