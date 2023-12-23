Federal Employees Receive Record-Breaking Pay Raise

Summary: President Biden has signed an executive order confirming a significant pay raise of 5.2% for federal employees in the new year. This increase marks the largest year-over-year raise for federal workers in over four decades.

In a move that will provide a significant boost to federal employees, President Biden has signed an executive order confirming a 5.2% average pay raise. This raise will be effective from January and is the final step in the process for federal employees on the General Schedule to receive a pay increase in 2024. The 5.2% raise follows a 4.6% increase that was implemented this past year, providing federal workers with a substantial increase in their salaries.

The pay raise for federal employees marks a significant milestone, as it is the largest year-over-year raise in over 40 years. This increase will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the morale and financial well-being of federal workers across the country.

In other news related to federal employees, an IRS watchdog recently highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of the ban on the video app TikTok. While the IRS had already blocked access to TikTok on a majority of its employees’ devices, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration discovered that approximately 900 IRS Criminal Investigations Unit employees could still access TikTok on 2,800 devices. Efforts are now being made to ensure full compliance with the ban.

Furthermore, there are potential changes on the horizon for blue-collar federal employees. The Office of Personnel Management has proposed a draft proposal to align the pay locality map for blue-collar federal workers with that of General Schedule employees. If finalized, this change could result in higher pay rates for approximately 15,000 federal employees. However, concerns about the implementation of these reforms still remain among some committee members.

Looking ahead, the Department of Veterans Affairs is exploring the use of facial recognition technology to improve login efficiency for healthcare employees. The VA plans to test this technology at VA hospitals in 2024, with a focus on frontline clinicians in intensive care units. If successful, facial recognition could provide an alternative to using personal identity verification cards, enabling quicker access to the VA’s network and allowing more time to be devoted to patient care.

Overall, these developments demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of federal employees through pay raises, strict bans on specific applications, and the adoption of new technologies to streamline processes.