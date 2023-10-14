New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms

The New York State Teachers Retirement System recently disclosed a 4.2% reduction in its stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter. The pension fund sold 108,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock, leaving them with a total of 2,474,799 shares. Despite the reduction, Meta Platforms still accounts for about 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making it their seventh largest position. The value of their stake in Meta Platforms is estimated to be $710,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Meta Platforms. Stratos Wealth Advisors increased their holdings 7.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners saw a 2.6% increase, while Catalyst Financial Partners raised their position 18.7% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management and Janney Montgomery Scott also acquired new shares of Meta Platforms.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock, with some boosting their price targets for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target from $310 to $365 per share, Tigress Financial raised their target to $380, and Robert W. Baird raised their target to $355. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its “outperform” rating, while TD Cowen upgraded their rating from “market perform” to “outperform.” The stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Two CFOs, Susan J. Li and Jennifer Newstead, recently sold shares of Meta Platforms. Li sold 10,643 shares at an average price of $306.19, while Newstead sold 722 shares at an average price of $310.97. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares in the last quarter.

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, has a market cap of $809.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, surpassing expectations, with a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

