The Surprising Trick to Relieve Anxiety: Sour Candy

Can sour candy really help diffuse anxiety or panic attacks? This unexpected solution has been making waves on TikTok, with some users claiming that eating a Warhead candy can instantly alleviate the symptoms of a panic attack. While it may sound peculiar, mental health experts are saying that there is indeed some truth behind this method.

According to Catherine Del Toro, a mental health counselor, there is science to support the idea of using sour or spicy candy as a tool to ease anxiety and panic attacks. The reason behind its effectiveness lies in the distraction it provides for the brain. When consumed, the extreme sourness of candies like Warheads diverts the brain’s attention, allowing it to focus on something other than the panic attack. Del Toro explains that this grounding technique helps shift the focus to the present moment, alleviating the spiral of fear and signaling to the brain that there is no real danger.

Psychotherapist Stephanie Sarkis adds that sour candy is just one of many distractions that can interrupt panic attacks. Deep breathing exercises, engaging in crafts or yoga, and practicing mindfulness strategies can also be helpful in redirecting attention away from the anxious thoughts.

It’s important to note, however, that while sour candy may provide temporary relief, it is not a long-term solution for anxiety. Del Toro and Sarkis both emphasize that sour candy and other distractions should be seen as tools to manage symptoms rather than a cure for underlying anxiety disorders. It is crucial for those who experience anxiety to seek therapy from a qualified mental health professional to address the root causes of their panic attacks.

In conclusion, while sour candy may seem like an unusual remedy for anxiety, the science behind it suggests that it can be an effective short-term solution for managing the symptoms of panic attacks. Remember that it’s always important to consult with a mental health professional for comprehensive and personalized treatment for anxiety disorders.

