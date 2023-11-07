Sony’s Gaming TVs: Unlocking the True HDR Gaming Experience

Sony has raised the bar in the world of gaming TVs with its A80L mid-range OLED and A95L flagship QD-OLED models. These televisions offer exceptional picture quality and superior sound, surpassing the majority of their competitors. Although LG still dominates the gaming TV market, Sony’s A80L and A95L have undoubtedly set new standards for gaming TVs.

However, to truly unlock the best HDR gaming experience on these Sony TVs, default settings will not suffice. The issue lies with HDR Tone Mapping, which is enabled default and tends to overly brighten HDR games. Moreover, this default setting interferes with the accurate use of HDR calibration tools on consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.

Contrary to popular belief, the PS5’s automatic HDR configuration feature, known as ‘Perfect for PS5’, does not provide accurate results. Instead, it produces an excessively bright output, and this applies to both the A95L (to a lesser extent) and the A80L (significantly). Therefore, PS5 users will benefit from these extra adjustments.

The problem stems from HDR Tone Mapping being activated even in Game mode on the A80L and A95L models. This artificially intensifies highlight brightness in HDR, resulting in an over-exposed appearance that detracts from the gaming experience. Simply relying on the HDR calibration features of consoles will not rectify this issue, as the active HDR Tone Mapping prevents accurate calibration, and the suggested peak brightness ends up being too high.

The solution is both simple and effective: disable HDR Tone Mapping in the Sony TV’s settings. Access the ‘Picture’ section, followed the ‘Brightness’ sub-menu, and easily turn off HDR Tone Mapping. For calibration adjustments, utilize the HDR adjustment tools on the PS5 or the HDR Game Calibration feature on Xbox Series X/S.

Both consoles offer two calibration screens: one with a white window and one with a black window. Adjust the white window until the symbol disappears, indicating that the window is completely white. In the case of the black window, adjust it until it is as dark as possible. This ensures optimal contrast and accurate black levels.

While many games now feature console-level HDR calibration, some titles still lack this functionality. In such cases, it is advisable to explore the game-specific settings for a dedicated HDR calibration option. If none is available, it is likely that the game utilizes the console’s global HDR settings, which have already been calibrated.

For the final touch, although mostly imperceptible to most users, there is a minor inconsistency in how the Sony A80L and A95L handle mid-tones when HDR Tone Mapping is disabled. To achieve the best and most accurate HDR performance, revert the TV’s HDR Tone Mapping setting back to ‘Gradation Preferred’ after following the instructions above. This will maintain the calibrated peak brightness while resolving the slight mid-tone inconsistency.

With these adjustments, gamers can now enjoy a near-perfect HDR gaming experience on their 2023 Sony OLED TVs.

FAQ

1. Can I achieve optimal HDR gaming without adjusting the default settings?

No, to unlock the full potential of HDR gaming on Sony’s A80L and A95L TVs, it is recommended to disable HDR Tone Mapping in the TV’s settings and perform additional calibration adjustments.

2. Will the PS5’s automatic HDR configuration feature provide accurate results?

Although Sony’s ‘Perfect for PS5’ feature can automatically configure HDR settings, it tends to make the image overly bright. Manually adjusting HDR settings will provide a more accurate HDR gaming experience.

3. Is it necessary to calibrate HDR settings on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, both consoles offer HDR calibration tools that optimize the gaming experience. Follow the provided instructions for each console to ensure accurate calibration of HDR settings.

4. Are there game-specific HDR calibration options?

Some games offer dedicated HDR calibration options within their settings. It is recommended to explore the settings of the specific game being played to determine if such calibration options are available. If not, the console’s global HDR settings will be utilized.