Live Tinted Launches Game-Changing Huestick for Balanced, Flawless Skin

Live Tinted, a beauty brand founded Deepica Mutyala, is revolutionizing the makeup industry with its groundbreaking Huestick. Mutyala gained fame in 2015 for her viral red lipstick hack to conceal under-eye circles. Building on this success, Live Tinted developed the Huestick, a multi-stick that not only contains clean ingredients but also effectively balances out dark circles and spots.

The Huestick is formulated with skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E. This unique combination provides hydration, nourishment, and antioxidant protection for the skin, making it a game-changer in the cosmetics market.

Customers have been raving about the Huestick’s performance. One reviewer, who has struggled with makeup application in the past, expressed skepticism but was pleasantly surprised the results. After using the shade “Rise” under their eyes and around their mouth, they found that the Huestick effectively concealed imperfections without looking like traditional makeup. The product’s color-correcting abilities were also praised, with the reviewer’s partner unable to detect any traces of orange under their eyes.

Another satisfied customer, with fair and cool-toned skin, found the peachy pink shade of the Huestick to be the best under-eye corrector they had ever used. They noted that the texture of the pencil was exceptional, and when combined with concealer, it provided excellent coverage for their dark circles.

The Huestick is available in a range of shades to suit diverse skin tones, and it can be purchased from Amazon or Ulta. With its clean ingredients and remarkable performance, Live Tinted’s Huestick is proving to be a must-have beauty product for achieving balanced, flawless skin.

