The Hidden Burden of Being the Eldest Daughter: Breaking the Cycle

Being the oldest daughter in a family often means taking on multiple responsibilities, from organizing family events to being the emotional anchor for everyone else. This unpaid labor can take a toll on eldest daughters, who feel the weight of constantly having to be on top of everything. A recent TikTok trend, #eldestdaughtersyndrome, has shed light on this issue, garnering over 31.6 million views and sparking conversations about the inherent pressures faced eldest daughters.

While many TikTok videos about eldest daughter syndrome convey a humorous tone, there is a serious undertone to them. Women are sharing their experiences of feeling burdened and stressed as children, shouldering responsibilities that were thrust upon them. It seems that being an eldest daughter is often equated with being the “glue” that holds the family together. They are expected to handle all the cooking during holidays, be the go-to person for everyone’s problems, and even the first in their family to seek therapy.

It begs the question, why do eldest daughters take on these roles? Experts suggest that it can stem from a lack of adequate care or parenting skills within the family. The eldest daughter may step in to fill the gaps, sometimes even caring for their own parents. Once they start assuming these responsibilities, it becomes difficult to break free from the cycle. They may never have had the opportunity to simply be a child, always being in a supportive role for their parents and siblings.

Understanding this underlying pressure can help us empathize with and support eldest daughters. One TikTok user theorized that eldest daughters often feel somewhat “unhinged” because they come to the realization that they never truly had a carefree childhood. Instead, they have been carrying the emotional burden of their family for years. A simple act of appreciation or a heartfelt “thank you” can go a long way in acknowledging their struggles.

Breaking the cycle of eldest daughter syndrome requires a shift in societal norms and expectations. By recognizing the unfair burden placed on eldest daughters, we can work towards creating a more equitable environment within families. It’s time to allow eldest daughters the space to be themselves, to have their own needs and desires, and to break free from the cycle of perpetual caretaking.