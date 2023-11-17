Protecting Children from Harmful Content on Social Media: New York’s Legislative Strategy

In a technological age dominated social media, concerns about its negative impact on children’s well-being have sparked legal action across the United States. New York lawmakers are taking a unique approach to tackle the issue, prioritizing the regulation of predictive algorithms and access restrictions rather than focusing solely on content censorship.

Over the past few years, numerous lawsuits have been filed against tech giants, alleging that the addictive nature of social media platforms is causing harm to children’s mental health and overall development. In response, Seattle Public Schools and the New York attorney general, along with prosecutors from 30 other states, have taken legal action against Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook.

To date, tech companies have claimed First Amendment protections in their defense against these lawsuits. However, a recent ruling a federal judge in California has made it more difficult for these cases to be dismissed. The judge argued that the concerns raised plaintiffs, such as ineffective parental controls, difficulties in deleting accounts, and poor age verification, do not fall under the category of speech and should be allowed to proceed.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Surgeon General Vivek Murthey issued an advisory in May, describing the detrimental impact of social media on adolescent well-being. State and federal legislatures have since attempted to pass laws that would regulate the type of emotionally disruptive content accessible to children.

While these efforts have mitigated the ongoing culture wars, some proposed legislation has been criticized for its focus on prohibition, leaving room for subjective interpretation and potential litigation. Montana’s outright ban of TikTok, for example, prompted legal action from both the platform’s parent company and its users, claiming the law was unconstitutional.

New York, however, has charted a different course. State lawmakers, led Senator Andrew Gounardes from Brooklyn, have introduced two bills aimed at addressing the issue through restrictions on predictive algorithms and parental control. Social media companies would be required to limit features that keep users engaged for longer periods, while parents would have the option to block access to social media between midnight and 6 a.m.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have expressed their strong support for this legislation. Senator Gounardes emphasized that the goal is to ensure social media platforms show children only the content they want to see, with parents having the ability to enable or disable algorithmic recommendations. Drawing parallels to gambling regulation, legal scholar Zephyr Teachout highlights the similarity between targeted algorithms and slot machines’ mechanisms that entice users to continue engaging with the platform.

It remains to be seen if the New York legislation will face constitutional scrutiny. In a similar case from 2011, the Supreme Court struck down a California law aimed at restricting the sale or rental of violent video games to minors. However, the court acknowledged the need for more nuanced approaches to rapidly evolving digital media technologies.

If implemented, the New York legislation would allow Facebook to revert to its original form—solely showing content users have deliberately chosen to see. Meanwhile, users would remain free to search for any content they desire, but the risk of stumbling upon harmful material would be significantly reduced.

Through this innovative legislative strategy, New York aims to set a precedent for the rest of the country, prioritizing user protection while respecting freedom of speech and expression. By addressing the technical aspects of social media operation, lawmakers hope to strike a balance between safeguarding children and preserving the benefits of social media platforms for users of all ages.

