Investing in Private Companies: A New Opportunity for Savvy Investors

Did you know that the Chinese company ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is actually worth more than Shell, the long-established oil giant? This striking fact highlights the growing significance of private companies in today’s economy.

Unlike publicly quoted companies like Shell, private companies like ByteDance are not listed on any stock market. This means that investing in them can be more challenging for the average investor. However, the rise of technology and other industries has brought about a surge in private companies, particularly in the tech sector, which promise significant growth potential.

Traditionally, investors have focused on publicly quoted companies for their investment portfolios. But with the increasing dominance of private companies, it may be worth considering allocating some of your money to this growing sector. Fortunately, there are investment trusts available that specialize in owning shares of unlisted businesses, providing indirect investment opportunities in private companies.

Some notable investment trusts that focus on private companies include Pantheon International, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hg Capital, Oakley Capital Investments, and the renowned Scottish Mortgage trust. Scottish Mortgage, for example, can invest up to 30% of its funds in private companies, and its portfolio includes well-established names like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and ByteDance.

However, concerns about valuations have been raised regarding private companies. Critics argue that their valuations are often overstated due to flawed methodologies or outdated information. That being said, there are reasons to believe that the valuations of private companies held Scottish Mortgage are realistic. Recent reports suggest that Northvolt, a private holding of the trust, is preparing for a flotation that could value it at around $20 billion, compared to its current valuation of $12 billion in Scottish Mortgage’s accounts.

Scottish Mortgage’s active approach to valuation, which involves monthly valuations using various methods, adds to its credibility. This provides investors with more confidence in the trust’s private holdings, which have demonstrated impressive revenue growth and strong margins.

Investing in private companies may offer unique opportunities for investors seeking exceptional growth. While there are risks involved, carefully selected private companies have the potential to outperform traditional publicly quoted companies. With an 18% discount, now could be a good time to consider investing in private companies through trusts like Scottish Mortgage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why should I consider investing in private companies?

Private companies, particularly in the technology sector, offer significant growth potential and can be valuable additions to an investment portfolio. They often require less capital to start and attract a growing number of institutional investors.

2. How can I invest in private companies?

Investing in private companies can be challenging for individual investors. However, there are investment trusts available that specialize in owning shares of unlisted businesses, providing indirect investment opportunities in private companies.

3. Are valuations of private companies realistic?

While concerns about valuations exist, some trusts, like Scottish Mortgage, actively manage and value their private holdings, providing more transparent and reliable information. Recent reports and disclosures suggest that the valuations of these private companies are reasonable and reflect their strong growth and profitability.