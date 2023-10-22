Twitch and TikTok: A Symbiotic Relationship for Streamers and Influencers

In the world of social media platforms, competition is fierce. Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are all vying for an overlapping user base introducing similar features. However, for streamers and influencers, these platforms have symbiotic relationships that can be crucial for their growth.

TikTok, with its massive user base, plays a significant role in the broader success of Twitch as a livestreaming platform. Twitch acknowledges this relationship releasing new tools that make it easier for streamers to reuse their content on TikTok. The Clip Editor allows streamers to edit clips, including converting them into portrait mode, while CapCut is a more in-depth editor. TikTok has also added a feature that enables users to post directly from Twitch and CapCut, making it seamless to create short-form content. In addition, Twitch itself has introduced a new short-form “stories” feature.

One streamer, Alex Labat, has witnessed exponential growth to his Twitch streams using TikTok to promote highlights of his content. He emphasizes the difference between the two platforms, stating that Twitch is where the unscripted moments happen in real time, while TikTok is where those moments are highlighted and showcased. By curating the highlights from his stream and feeding them into the TikTok algorithm, Labat gains an entirely new audience.

Labat’s popular TikToks often consist of edited Twitch clips, which he considers a low-risk, high-reward effort. The potential for growth extends beyond TikTok, as these videos are often reused and reposted on other platforms like Instagram Reels and Twitter. Labat also notes that short-form content is more likely to be viewed other content creators doing reaction videos, leading to a spike in Twitch traffic.

Although it’s hard to track whether TikTok audiences stick around for longer Twitch streams, Labat acknowledges the involvement of TikTok users in the Twitch community. He has even seen TikTok viewers sign up for Twitch, and he is committed to helping them navigate the platform. Discord plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between TikTok and Twitch, providing a space where Labat’s community can come together and find him regardless of the platform.

In conclusion, the relationship between Twitch and TikTok is not as antithetical as it seems. Streamers and influencers have discovered the importance of leveraging both platforms for audience growth. TikTok acts as a gateway to Twitch, as well as other social media platforms, allowing streamers to reach new audiences and expand their communities.

