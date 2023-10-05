Why Do Some People See Beams of Light Coming from Lightbulbs?

Many people have wondered why they see beams of light coming from lightbulbs, even though others don’t seem to experience the same phenomenon. This is typically due to a condition known as astigmatism, which affects approximately one-third of Americans. Astigmatism is characterized a different shape of the cornea or lens in the eye, causing light to bend abnormally as it enters the eye.

The image shared on Reddit, capturing beams of light emanating from various light sources, showcases what individuals with astigmatism might perceive. However, not everyone with astigmatism experiences this visual effect. Astigmatism occurs when the cornea or lens has an irregular shape, resembling an egg or oval, rather than being perfectly round like a normal eye.

While mild astigmatism may not result in noticeable symptoms, the abnormal shape of the lens or cornea can cause refractive errors. One common symptom is blurry vision, which may lead to seeing beams of light spreading from light sources. Individuals with astigmatism often report squinting to see clearly, experiencing headaches, and having difficulty seeing at night.

Astigmatism can be inherited from parents or develop as a result of an eye injury, disease, or surgery. To determine if you have astigmatism, an eye exam is necessary. Eye exams might involve reading from an eye chart or using a device called a “phoropter” to assess visual acuity. Additional tests may include an autorefractor to measure the eye’s refractive error and a keratometer to evaluate the corneal curvature.

Fortunately, astigmatism can be effectively managed with glasses or contact lenses. In some cases, surgery may even be an option to reshape the cornea. However, if the astigmatism is mild and does not significantly impact vision, treatment may not be necessary.

It’s important to remember that astigmatism is a common condition, and if you experience symptoms or notice beams of light from lightbulbs, there’s no need to panic. Schedule an eye examination to determine the best course of action for managing your astigmatism and ensuring optimal vision.

