Netflix Makes Moves with Password Sharing and Game Streaming

Netflix has implemented a new policy that restricts password sharing among subscribers to only those who live in the same household. Those who wish to share their accounts with someone outside their household now have two options: pay an additional $7.99 per month for each additional person or transfer the profile so that the person can sign up for their own membership. Since the rollout of this policy in May, average daily signups have increased 102%, leading to the addition of 8.76 million global subscribers in Netflix’s fiscal third-quarter.

In addition to cracking down on password sharing, Netflix has also announced the introduction of a game streaming technology that allows select users in the U.S. to stream games on their Netflix accounts. Initially, two games will be available for streaming: “Oxenfree,” an adventure game, and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” a gem-mining arcade-style game.

Investing in Netflix

Netflix recently reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings, revealing a revenue of $8.54 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations. The company also reported earnings per share of $3.73, surpassing analysts’ anticipated earnings. Netflix’s stock performance over the years has been noteworthy, with shares currently up approximately 17% year-to-date.

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix one year ago, your investment would have increased about 45% to around $1,451. However, if you had invested five years ago, your investment would have decreased slightly 2.5% to $975. On the other hand, if you had invested $1,000 in Netflix a decade ago, it would have grown more than 654% to $7,543.

Taking a Strategic Approach to Investing

While Netflix has shown impressive growth, it’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results in the stock market. As share prices can be subject to volatility, most financial experts recommend a more passive investment strategy, such as investing in index exchange-traded funds or mutual funds.

These low-cost funds aim to mirror a market index like the S&P 500, diversifying your portfolio across various companies. For example, investing in an index fund would provide exposure to companies like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon. The S&P 500 has seen an increase of approximately 16% over the past year, 56% since 2018, and 152% since 2013.

As technology continues to shape business expectations, leaders are encouraged to embrace change and transform their organizations for the future. The CNBC Evolve Global Summit, taking place on November 2, will provide strategies to adapt, innovate, and succeed in this new era of business.

