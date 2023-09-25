New Fire TV Sticks Unveiled: The Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K

Last week, Amazon introduced two new additions to their Fire TV stick lineup: the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K. These new models offer enhanced power and performance, making them some of the most impressive Fire TV sticks ever released Amazon.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is equipped with 16GB of storage, WiFi 6E support, and a quad-core 2GHz processor. One notable improvement is the inclusion of the same remote that comes with the Fire TV Cube, featuring enhanced controls for both your TV and the Fire TV interface. Priced at $59.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today.

As compared to its predecessor, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max now offers double the storage capacity, increasing from 8GB to 16GB. Additionally, its processor receives a significant upgrade from 1.8GHz to 2GHz, ensuring faster performance. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports the latest WiFi 6E standard, delivering an enhanced streaming experience. Amazon aims to position the Fire TV Stick 4K Max as one of the fastest streaming sticks currently available.

On the other hand, the Fire TV Stick 4K boasts 30% more power and also supports WiFi 6 for seamless streaming. Priced at $49.99, this cheaper alternative to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max includes the standard remote and is already available for pre-order.

To sweeten the deal, for a limited time, Amazon is offering six months of free access to MGM+ streaming to customers who purchase either the Fire TV Stick 4K Max or the Fire TV Stick 4K. This exclusive promotion provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy premium content at no additional cost.

