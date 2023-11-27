Uniting Against Extremism: Coming Together in Times of Conflict

In a world where social media often amplifies extreme voices, it can be easy to believe that animosity between Jews and Muslims is widespread. However, this is far from the truth. The vast majority of both communities mourn the loss of innocent lives, regardless of which side of the fence the tragedy occurs on.

Prominent Muslim activist Julie Saddiqi MBE and Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner may seem like unlikely friends, but their bond is rooted in their shared values and dedication to combating anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred. Their partnership, which began ten years ago, has become even more critical in the wake of the war in Israel and Gaza.

During times of conflict, extremists often exploit the pain and suffering to fuel hatred. We have witnessed individuals within our own communities fall prey to this divisive narrative, while extremists outside manipulate emotions for their gains. Conspiracy theories blaming entire communities and perpetuating stereotypes still persist, rearing their ugly heads whenever tensions rise.

Fortunately, Britain, with its rich history of standing against extremism in all its forms, refuses to subscribe to these hateful narratives. As a multi-ethnic nation, we celebrate the unity we have maintained and continue to tackle the challenges that still exist. In the face of the conflict in Gaza and Israel, we are grateful to be in a country that upholds democracy, decency, and respects differences.

While we may not have the power to single-handedly resolve international conflicts, we do have the ability to shape our communities here at home. By speaking up for what unites us, we can prevent extremists from exploiting our differences. This requires challenging acquaintances or friends who spread fear and hate, nurturing relationships between communities, and holding firm to our fundamental values.

It is heartening to see millions of people already doing this work. And this weekend, a diverse group of people, including Christians, Muslims, Jews, and those of different faiths or none, will come together in London for a unique protest. Instead of flags and placards, they will demonstrate that it is possible to bridge divides and prioritize our shared humanity.

On December 3, opposite Downing Street, join us in standing against extremism and promoting unity. Let us show the world that even in times of conflict, we can choose understanding over hatred. Together, we can build a stronger and more inclusive society, one where differences are respected, and the bonds of compassion prevail.