Can TikTok Keep Up with the Search Engine Giants?

As TikTok continues to gain popularity, users are flocking to the platform not only for dance crazes and memes, but also for news and search queries. With over one billion monthly users, TikTok has become the sixth most popular social network worldwide, trailing behind leaders like Facebook and YouTube. This surge in popularity has caught the attention of marketers who have recognized the platform’s advertising capabilities and its relevance to marketing strategies.

TikTok’s accessibility features, such as its shop and enhanced search engine features, have made it a go-to platform for a wide range of user needs. The influence of TikTok extends beyond the platform itself and has seeped into everyday conversations with the rise of TikTok lingo and hashtags. The younger generation is increasingly using TikTok as a search engine for various topics, even relying on it to find a place to eat instead of using Google Maps. This begs the question: can TikTok really compare to a powerhouse like Google?

While TikTok is being used more and more to consume information, it doesn’t mean that search engine giants like Google will become obsolete. Google’s real-time information and extensive data insights give it a distinct advantage over social media platforms. However, TikTok offers alternative possibilities for creators and influencers to provide users with opinion-led recommendations, tips, and advice.

It’s important to note that not everything consumed on TikTok can be considered educational or informative, and separating fact from fake can be challenging. The rise in searches for “fake news” aligns with the surge in popularity of TikTok and increased obsession with social media. TikTok’s captivating user-generated content can easily lead users into a “TikTok hole,” where determining the truth becomes more difficult than on platforms like Google.

Critics argue that TikTok has become a hub for falsified and fantasized realities, with hashtags like #conspiracytheories gaining billions of views. This can cause harm and disruption in the real world. Nevertheless, TikTok has seen a significant increase in its use as a source of news, particularly among young adults. It has become the sixth most-trusted source of news in the 16 to 24 age range, with a more than quadruple increase from 2020.

While TikTok is making strides in becoming a platform for news and search queries, it is still not on par with the search engine powerhouses like Google. The challenge lies in finding ways to separate fact from fake when using TikTok as a search engine.