The Evolution of Corporate Social Media: A Critical Analysis

In the ever-evolving landscape of corporate social media, brands often find themselves imitating others in an attempt to stay relevant. But does this approach truly lead to success? According to Michael Corcoran, the former head of social media at Ryanair, it is time for brands to reconsider their strategies.

Corcoran compares the current state of social media to a pyramid scheme, stating that brands are simply replicating what they see other brands doing, without considering if it is the right approach for them. He believes that social media is an evolving platform, with new formats and ways of doing things constantly emerging. In order to succeed, brands must find their own unique voice and storytelling capability.

During his time at Ryanair, Corcoran played a pivotal role in transforming the airline’s social media presence. Known for its sassy and irreverent humor, Ryanair created a brand persona that celebrated its shortcomings and entertained its followers. This approach garnered the airline millions of followers and created a dedicated fanbase.

Speaking from his experience, Corcoran emphasizes the importance of entertaining and providing an escape for social media users. People want to be entertained and to temporarily forget about the challenges of their daily lives. Brands that fail to cater to this need will struggle to make an impact.

While Corcoran acknowledges that he didn’t invent Ryanair’s provocative approach, he takes pride in shaping the strategy and assembling the right team to execute it. The results speak for themselves, with Ryanair’s reach growing exponentially during his tenure.

Corcoran also highlights the need for brands to manage customer expectations. Ryanair aimed to change perceptions about low-cost flying and to lower expectations for a budget airline. Rather than seeking love from customers, the goal was for people to hate Ryanair less and understand the value they provided.

Corcoran acknowledges the influence Ryanair has had on other brands, with many attempting to replicate their success. However, he warns against adopting a brash and sassy persona without considering the long-term implications on the brand.

In conclusion, Corcoran’s critical analysis of corporate social media is a call for brands to find their own unique voice and storytelling capability. It is not enough to imitate what others are doing. Instead, brands must entertain and provide an escape for users while managing customer expectations to truly succeed.