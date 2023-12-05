Resetting Recommendations: Taking Control of Your Streaming Experience

Summary: As we rely more on automated recommendations for our online activities, controlling the suggestions we receive has become crucial. Services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video offer options to reset and customize your recommendations. However, other platforms like Hulu, Disney Plus, Max, and Peacock still lack this feature. This article explores how you can take control of your streaming experience resetting recommendations on popular video services.

Are you tired of receiving recommendations that don’t align with your interests? If so, there’s good news – you have the power to reset and improve your streaming recommendations on Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

To start fresh on Netflix, you can delete your viewing history logging into your account on the web. Go to the Account section under Profile & Parental Controls, select the profile you want to change, and scroll to Viewing activity. Click on “View” to see a list of everything you’ve watched. From there, you can hide specific programs or choose to “hide all” to remove the entire viewing record. This will ensure that those hidden shows won’t influence your future recommendations.

Additionally, you can further refine your recommendations on Netflix rating shows with a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down. Netflix considers your viewing history and ratings as the main factors in its recommendation algorithm. Your My List, trailers watched, and reminders set for upcoming releases also play a role in shaping your suggestions.

YouTube offers similar options for resetting recommendations. By clearing your search history and pausing your watch history, you can have a fresh start. Simply go to your YouTube account settings, click on “History & Privacy,” and follow the prompts to delete or pause your history.

On Prime Video, improving recommendations involves updating your preferences. From your account settings, go to the “Your Account” page and select “Improve Your Recommendations.” You can rate the movies and shows you enjoy, as well as indicate your preferences for various genres and categories.

By taking advantage of these reset features, you’ll have greater control over your streaming experience. No longer will irrelevant or unwanted recommendations dominate your screen. Customize your suggestions, discover new content, and make the most out of your streaming platforms.