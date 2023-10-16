A recent survey conducted equity research firm Moffett Nathanson reveals that a significant portion of American Netflix users who share account passwords may eventually subscribe to the streaming service themselves. The survey, which collected responses from 19,000 adult consumers in the United States, estimates that 22% to 32% of the 30 million Americans who rely on someone else’s Netflix account will convert to being paying subscribers.

Even with the conservative estimate of a 25% conversion rate, Netflix stands to gain an additional 6.8 million subscribers in the U.S., resulting in approximately $567 million in annual revenue. Analyst Michael Nathanson, in a report published Moffett Nathanson, suggests that while this may not be a “home run,” the chances of Netflix continuing to add subscribers in North America in the short term seem highly probable.

Netflix has already attributed its addition of 5.89 million subscribers worldwide in the second quarter to its efforts in cracking down on password-sharing globally. The survey conducted Moffett Nathanson in partnership with Publishers Clearing House found that only 23% of U.S. Netflix password-sharers have received notifications from Netflix about policy violations, and 72% of those notified have lost access to the service.

This implies that Netflix has yet to fully enforce its warnings and measures against password-sharing. Among those who have been informed of policy violations but still have access to Netflix, 22% have either created their own account or plan to do so. For those who have lost access, 32% indicate a willingness to establish their own subscription.

The survey also highlights a challenge for Netflix as it navigates the issue of password-sharing within families. According to the Moffett Nathanson/PCH survey, 42% of password sharing occurs between parents and children, with children being the main culprits. This suggests that Netflix will need to find a balance between enforcing its policies and maintaining positive customer relationships within families.

In conclusion, the survey conducted Moffett Nathanson indicates the potential for an increase in Netflix subscribers if password-sharing can be curbed successfully. While the issue of shared passwords poses challenges for the streaming service, there is an opportunity for Netflix to continue growing its user base in North America implementing stronger measures and enforcement against password-sharing.

