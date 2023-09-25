The Rise of Viral Parenting Challenges: Beyond the Cheese and Egg

Parents are increasingly participating in viral challenges involving their children on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These challenges, such as the “cheese slice trick” and the “egg crack challenge,” often involve parents pranking or surprising their children for entertainment. While these challenges may seem harmless, they raise questions about parental control, the desire for viral recognition, and the impact on children’s emotions.

The “cheese slice trick” and the “baby cheese challenge” have gained popularity in recent years. Videos show parents throwing slices of cheese on their babies’ faces, resulting in surprised and bewildered reactions. Similarly, the “egg crack challenge” involves parents cracking eggs on their children’s heads, capturing their emotional responses. These challenges not only elicit discomfort but also generate laughter from parents. The allure of social media clout seems to be a driving force behind these acts.

What is concerning is the minimal interaction between parents and their children in these videos. Instead of engaging directly with their kids, parents are relating more to the mirror image of their children that they are broadcasting online. There is a sense of reveling in the power they have over that image. The children become a spectacle, and their emotions are exploited for entertainment.

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have made it easier for parents to showcase their children and participate in viral trends. Parents can quickly film and upload content of their kids, which then receives attention from a widespread audience. It becomes tempting for parents to view their children as extensions of themselves, objectifying them for online gratification. Babies are particularly susceptible to this objectification, as they seem more within parental control. However, as children grow older, this control diminishes.

The cheese slice trick and egg crack challenges treat children like gadgets that can be manipulated for amusement. It suggests that their emotions can be controlled or toggled for parental comfort. These challenges perpetuate a culture where children’s experiences are framed solely for the entertainment and validation of adults. It raises concerns about the potential emotional impact on children and their autonomy.

While capturing memories through photographs and videos is natural for parents, it is essential to ensure that children’s dignity and emotional well-being are prioritized. Recognizing children as independent individuals and respecting their boundaries is crucial. Parental involvement in viral challenges should align with promoting healthy relationships and fostering their child’s emotional development.

D.W. Winnicott, a child psychologist, introduced the concept of transitional objects as a means for babies to soothe themselves during separation from caregivers. However, parents today often find solace in their smartphones as transitional objects, needing to document every moment with their children. This reliance on technology can hinder our ability to fully engage with our children and appreciate their independent growth.

In conclusion, while viral parenting challenges may offer temporary internet fame and a sense of control, they raise ethical and emotional concerns. It is important for parents to prioritize their children’s well-being and foster healthy relationships offline. Engaging with children as individuals, respecting their autonomy, and refraining from objectifying them for online amusement are crucial steps towards responsible parenting in the digital age.

