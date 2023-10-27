New Article: How WhatsApp Groups Are Shaping TV Shows

WhatsApp groups have become the behind-the-scenes powerhouse for many big TV series, serving as buzzing hubs for collaboration and communication. From brainstorming plotlines to organizing sweepstakes, these action-packed groups are constantly ablaze with activity.

While WhatsApp groups are often known for their lively and sometimes chaotic nature, show creators have found innovative ways to manage the wildness. Larry Rickard, co-creator of the hit BBC comedy Ghosts, set up multiple group chats to keep things organized. One group is dedicated to the lead actors, another for the writers. These groups are filled with impersonations and voice notes, creating a unique and engaging atmosphere. However, not everyone is always fully engaged, as Simon Farnaby’s sporadic replies demonstrate.

The use of WhatsApp groups in the TV industry first gained attention when Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed the star-packed chat used the Game of Thrones cast. This group was particularly active during the Emmy awards season, with Alfie Allen even serenading fellow members with full songs. Emilia Clarke also revealed that she learned about the divisive House of the Dragon prequel through the Game of Thrones WhatsApp group.

Other acclaimed TV shows, such as The Crown and Doctor Who, have also embraced WhatsApp groups to foster camaraderie among the cast and crew. The WhatsApp groups allow them to connect and support each other during long weeks of filming. These groups, although related to their respective TV shows, often touch on topics unrelated to work, resembling the conversations in any ordinary WhatsApp group.

Beyond the camaraderie and banter, WhatsApp groups have influenced creative decisions. Candice Carty-Williams sourced music for her BBC drama Champion through a group chat, leading to the realization of her dreams. Comedian Bridget Christie had discussions with Jerome Flynn about a script line in her menopause comedy The Change, which required him to squeal like a pig. These conversations in WhatsApp groups have the power to shape what appears on our screens.

While WhatsApp groups can have their share of drama and heated discussions, they also have their lighter moments. Martin Compston revealed that the Line of Duty cast is already in a group named Line of Duty 7, hinting at the possibility of another series. Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers also expressed their frustrations about a pay dispute in their WhatsApp group.

Sometimes, things can become so intense that stars choose to exit the group before being removed. Brian McFadden removed Gemma Collins from the Dancing on Ice chat three times due to her diva behavior. However, not all exits are fueled animosity. Regé-Jean Page gracefully exited the Bridgerton group after season one to avoid putting the creators in an awkward situation.

WhatsApp groups have not only become a valuable tool for communication but also a platform for creativity and collaboration in the television industry. These groups allow actors, writers, and other crew members to connect, inspire each other, and shape the shows we love.

