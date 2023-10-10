The Decline of Corporate Weirdness on Social Media with Gen Z’s Rise

The era of corporate brands attempting to be quirky and weird on social media may be coming to an end. For years, companies have used humor, sarcasm, and slang to connect with younger audiences. However, with the rise of platforms like TikTok and the influence of Gen Z, these attempts at humor and relatability may no longer be effective.

Many millennials and Gen Z customers find these attempts forced and inauthentic. Priya Saxena, a 25-year-old digital marketer, expressed her disdain, stating that these brands are trying too hard to fit in and reach her generation. Ron Cacace, a former social media manager, described it as a “race to the bottom,” with brands constantly trying to one-up each other in their attempts to be funny and sarcastic.

This trend is particularly visible on platforms like Twitter (now referred to as X), TikTok, and even in comments on brand posts. Companies like Domino’s, Applebee’s, and RyanAir have all tried their hand at lowercase funny, slang-based advertisements, and meme culture. However, these attempts often come across as try-hard and fake.

The shift towards corporate weirdness on social media began in the mid-2010s, primarily targeting millennials who were heavy users of Twitter. Wendy’s was an early adopter, mocking competitors and using a sardonic voice to engage with users. Other brands followed suit, realizing the power of shock and amusement in grabbing attention.

However, as brands increasingly emulate influencers and their pithy posts, the line between authentic and forced humor becomes blurry. What started as a way to connect with younger audiences has now become a standardized approach, with brands trying to outdo each other in their wittiness.

While there are instances where brands stumble upon successful moments of weirdness, trying too hard to be cute or funny can backfire. Burger King’s tweet in Britain stating, “Women belong in the kitchen,” received widespread backlash despite the company’s attempt to clarify their intent.

Gen Z customers are more concerned about corporate ethics and authenticity. They may be immune to the quirky social media efforts of companies, as they prioritize genuine engagement and meaningful experiences.

Source: The New York Times