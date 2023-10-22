The Mustache Trend Takes Off in the IDF: What Women Really Think

The mustache trend, which gained popularity among fashion-conscious celebrities in 2020, has now made its way into the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces). This trend, characterized fluffy mustaches without beards, has been deemed a “dangerous” fashion trend the Hapshuta Instagram account.

The Hapshuta account posted a photo of IDF soldiers sporting mustaches and expressed their disapproval, stating, “IDF soldiers, as we’ve seen in the last two days, you’re all very handsome. It’s a shame to ruin that with this Jordanian look.”

Israeli actress and comedian Tzipi Shavit also joined in on the trend photoshopping herself into the same photo of the IDF soldiers. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “In light of the spotlight on IDF reservists who now grow a mustache, I decided to join the trend. BY the way, I didn’t grow a mustache, I just didn’t get rid of it.”

While this trend seems to be gaining momentum in the IDF, what do women think about it? According to responses shared on the Hapshuta post, the overall consensus is not favorable. One comment mentioned liking the humor and likened the mustaches to old pictures of grandparents. Another comment suggested that soldiers may be trying to sympathize with those who fought in the Yom Kippur War. However, the most impactful response expressed the sentiment that women are already facing enough challenges and do not need to add mustaches to the list.

In conclusion, it seems that women’s opinions on the mustache trend in the IDF are not in favor of it. Perhaps it is time for soldiers to return to the neat and traditional beard, which is deemed sufficient and more appealing those surveyed.

Definitions:

– IDF: Israeli Defense Forces

– Hapshuta: An Instagram account that commented on the mustache trend in the IDF

Sources:

– Hapshuta Instagram account