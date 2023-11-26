New Lawsuit Alleges Meta Uses Addictive Tactics and Collects Data from Young Users

Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, is facing a lawsuit filed over 33 states, including Idaho. The lawsuit claims that Meta engages in highly addictive tactics to target younger users and collects their data without proper consent.

This is not the first time Meta has found itself entangled in legal battles. The company has faced multiple lawsuits in the past, including class action lawsuits, conflicts with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and a tax evasion lawsuit the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Idaho is no stranger to taking action against social media platforms. Just last year, Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order banning TikTok from state-issued devices due to concerns over data collection, even if it was a foreign government.

The recent lawsuit against Meta primarily focuses on its addiction tactics aimed at younger users and the ways in which the company gathers data from them. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) prohibits social media platforms from onboarding users under the age of 13. However, the lawsuit alleges that Meta knowingly collected data from underage children without parental consent, violating COPPA regulations.

The lawsuit, spanning almost 230 pages, highlights four main concerns: Meta’s business model centered around maximizing young users’ time, the deployment of “harmful” and “manipulative” product features to encourage prolonged usage, the refusal to discontinue these detrimental tactics, and the submission of misleading reports regarding user harms.

According to the lawsuit, Meta has employed powerful technologies to entice, engage, and exploit youth and teenagers. While most adults understand the implications of using social media platforms, younger individuals often lack a full understanding of the consequences.

In a recent Gallup poll conducted in October 2023, it was found that 51% of individuals aged 13-19 spend an average of 4.8 hours per day scrolling through social media, with Instagram being among the top three most used apps.

Dr. Jinho Joo, an assistant professor at Boise State University, highlighted potential negative effects resulting from the tactics used social media companies. He pointed out that excessive social media use could lead to mental health issues like depression and anxiety, as well as increased exposure to fake news and misinformation.

As the lawsuit against Meta unfolds, it is still uncertain when it will go to trial or what the potential outcomes might be. However, it serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the privacy and well-being of young social media users.

