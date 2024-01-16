Celebrities Kick Off the New Year with Stunning Beauty Looks

Celebrities sure know how to make a statement, especially when it comes to their beauty looks. As the new year rolled in, Hollywood’s finest stepped out with head-turning hair and makeup styles that left everyone in awe. From the glamorous Golden Globe weekend to jaw-dropping gold-plated grills, these past few days have been filled with award-worthy beauty moments that are worth talking about.

One of the standout stars, Taraji P. Henson, graced the cover of ESSENCE’s December issue alongside Fantasia. Both beauties celebrated the weekend with stunning golden beauty looks. Taraji opted for gilded eyeshadow and bronzed contour that perfectly accentuated her features. On the other hand, Fantasia went all out with bold and glamorous gold-toned lipstick, paired with sleek and shiny s-waves that framed her picturesque face.

Not to be outdone, Flo Milli made a bold statement in Mexico with custom “Flo” grills, revealing a set of metallic smiles matched with nude matte lips. Similarly, Latto turned heads with her signature strawberry curls and a touch of pink blush, proving that understated beauty can still make a powerful impact.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion showed off her versatility rocking a stunning platinum blonde look, channeling her inner “Black Regina George” from Mean Girls. And speaking of blondes, Beyoncé was in a playful mood, channeling her inner Barbie with a half pulled-up wig, candy pink pumps, and glittery eyes that perfectly complemented her bold lipstick. The power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, posed together, radiating style and elegance.

These are just some of our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the weekend. Whether it’s rocking bold colors or embracing timeless elegance, these stars sure know how to make a memorable impression. As we continue into the new year, we can’t wait to see what other stunning beauty looks await us from Hollywood’s finest.