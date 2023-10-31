The Vibrant and Unconventional Side of the Mexico City Grand Prix

The Mexico City Grand Prix is known for its vibrant atmosphere, and the 2023 edition was no exception. While the race itself provided plenty of thrilling action, there were also some unconventional moments off the track. Here are some highlights from social media that you might have missed.

Another weekend, another arrival

Last weekend in Austin, Red Bull made quite the entrance literally flying their car in. It left everyone wondering how they could possibly top that. Well, the answer was clear – arrive in a giant Red Bull helmet, driven a three-time world champion. The RB19 car proved to be a dream to drive, but did it corner as well as this beauty?

Speaking of arrivals…

Pierre Gasly, the French racing driver, made quite an entrance into the paddock. People initially mistook him for Mexico’s latest wrestling star due to his enthusiastic demeanor. It certainly unnerved his teammate Esteban Ocon for a moment, but thankfully, they didn’t engage in any wrestling matches in the garage or on the track.

New week, new look

Daniel Ricciardo, known for his fun-loving personality, has a habit of matching his facial hair to the track. This week, he ditched his handlebar mustache from the previous race and opted for a more sophisticated look. Interestingly, he scored points on Sunday, leading some to wonder if his new mustache brought him luck. And he’s not the only one embracing the power of facial hair – Valtteri Bottas is still rocking his distinctive soup strainer mustache.

The Mexico City Grand Prix is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of motorsport and individuality. From memorable arrivals to unique facial hair choices, it’s refreshing to see the drivers and teams embracing their personalities both on and off the track.

FAQs

Q: What is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

A: The Mexico City Grand Prix is a Formula One race held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Q: Who won the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix?

A: The original article did not provide this information.

Q: Did Daniel Ricciardo’s new mustache bring him luck?

A: While it’s impossible to say for sure, Ricciardo did score points in the race.