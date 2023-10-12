Highlights from the Qatar Grand Prix Weekend: Drivers’ Shenanigans and Celebrity Sightings

Over the weekend of the Qatar Grand Prix, Formula 1 drivers found time for some off-track fun amidst the action-packed races. Social media captured the highlights, showcasing moments ranging from hot laps to nostalgic fashion statements.

Before the weekend officially kicked off, George Russell took Alex Albon for a thrilling ride around the Lusail International Circuit. The video showed that F1 drivers may not make the best passengers, but it left fans wondering if Albon would return the favor in the future.

In a nostalgic twist, the younger stars of the grid participated in the yearbook challenge. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the challenge recreated iconic looks from the ’90s. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who were already racing in the ’90s, didn’t need the recreation, but the younger drivers enjoyed seeing the AI’s interpretation. This sparked inspiration for some to consider a wardrobe change. George Russell, known for his fashion sense, has been sporting a vintage ’60s look lately.

The F1 paddock welcomed a familiar face during the weekend, as ex-Haas racer Romain Grosjean made an appearance to catch up with his former team. It has been three years since Grosjean’s memorable crash in Bahrain, and his presence in the paddock was heartening for fans and his former colleagues.

The Qatar Grand Prix also attracted celebrity guests, with David Beckham being among them. The football legend visited almost every garage but took a moment to pay his respects to the newly crowned world champion. It was evident that the event drew in not just motorsport enthusiasts but also stars from other sporting domains.

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend showcased the lighter side of Formula 1, with drivers engaging in lighthearted activities and celebrities joining in on the excitement. It was a reminder of the multifaceted nature of the sport, where athletes and personalities from various fields come together to celebrate a shared passion.

