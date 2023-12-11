Celebrities and Influencers Showcase Diverse Beauty Looks in Miami

Celebrities and influencers descended upon Miami for Art Basel, bringing with them a wide range of beauty looks that caught the attention of their followers. From simple and relaxed to bold and provocative, the weekend was filled with a variety of styles and trends.

Lizzo, known for her carefree attitude and self-love, sported a minimal makeup look with just a touch of red blush on her cheeks. On the other end of the spectrum, Tokischa made a statement with pin-thin eyeliner and sharply angled brows, exuding a fierce and edgy vibe. Meanwhile, Tems embraced a hardcore beauty look, featuring dark, angled eyebrows and black lined lips reminiscent of the ’90s bad girl aesthetic.

Tinashe took a more innocent approach, embodying a “baby angel” with light-toned blush, freckles, and separated eyelashes that accentuated the sparkle in her eyes. Her blonde braids served as an inspiration for many, along with Tems’ sleek and pressed hair and Jayda Cheaves’ double buns.

When it came to nails, square-shaped tips with a French manicure were a popular choice for Cheaves, Tinashe, and Jodie Woods. Goya, on the other hand, opted for a matte nude look, showcasing a more understated yet chic style.

Whether it was delicate blushes, braided hairstyles, or sharp liners, the weekend in Miami was filled with diverse beauty moments that left a lasting impression on both fans and beauty enthusiasts. From subtle and natural to bold and fierce, these looks prove that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty. Each individual has the freedom to express themselves through their unique style and embrace the trends that resonate with them.