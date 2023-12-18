Celebrities Embrace Winter Beauty Looks

Celebrities were spotted embracing winter beauty looks over the weekend, showcasing their quick and effortless hair and makeup styles. From snowy blonde hair to red blush and neutral pink nails, their looks embodied everyday moods.

Ming Lee Simmons enjoyed the cold weather in Aspen, with rosy red cheeks and minimal contouring. She pulled her long, black hair back with a headband. Similarly, Lori Harvey opted for a bun and a no-makeup look, prioritizing ultra-hydrated skin for the ski slopes. Sabrina Elba took a weekend trip to Paris and complemented her short cut with a brown lip and mascara.

Beyoncé also appeared to be on a getaway, indulging in wine tasting while wearing a blonde half-up wig. She opted for a matte look with a peach-toned lip and matching nail polish. Summer Walker posed on a porch in an extravagant home, donning a platinum wig and full glam makeup, including eyelash extensions, full-coverage foundation, and light nude eyeshadow. Justine Skye ended her weekend at the gun range with a fresh-faced look, sporting only lip gloss and slicked edges.

These are just a few of the must-see beauty moments that celebrities shared over the weekend. They prove that even in winter wonderlands, effortless and natural beauty can shine through. Whether it’s embracing the cold weather with rosy cheeks or opting for a low-maintenance look, these celebrities showed us how to make a statement with simplicity.