New Year, New Beauty: Celebrity Glam Moments of 2024

Summary: As the new year begins, celebrities are stepping out with their glamorous beauty looks. From bold cat eyes to coquettish cheeks, angled eyebrows to sun-kissed skin, and stylish hairdos, these stars are setting trends for 2024.

Celebrities are off to a glamorous start in 2024, showcasing their stunning beauty moments. Fantasia turned heads with her classic beat, featuring a sharp cat eye, lush lashes, a radiant highlighter, and deep-toned blush. On the other hand, Coco Jones, Lizzo, and Tems opted for flirty cheeks brushing on a flush of strawberry red blush, which is expected to be a popular trend this year. Justine Skye embraced her natural radiance, while Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons embraced sun-kissed skin, shifting the focus from makeup to a fresh-faced look.

Cardi B, always one to draw attention, highlighted her eye area with perfectly angled eyebrows, blue contacts, and voluminous lashes. Her hair sported medium-length barrel curls, styled with a side part for added flair. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion stunned with a middle-part buss down hairstyle cascading down to her thighs. Protective wigs remain a trend, but Keke Palmer decided to switch it up for the new year, removing her wig for a sleek silk press with flipped ends.

With these celebrity beauty moments from the weekend, it’s clear that 2024 is off to a stylish start. From seductive eyes to radiant cheeks and hairdos that make a statement, these stars are leading the way in setting beauty trends for the year ahead. Stay tuned for more celebrity glam moments as the year unfolds.