A sudden unexpected occurrence on Tuesday night had residents of Greensboro looking out their windows in surprise. Instead of a light drizzle, they observed what appeared to be frozen pellets falling from the sky. Curious about this phenomenon, WFMY News 2 sought an explanation from their weather team, who revealed that the unexpected precipitation was actually graupel.

Graupel is a rare type of frozen precipitation that forms when water droplets freeze onto snowflakes, creating small snow pellets. This unique phenomenon is not often seen in the area, making it a fascinating sight for residents. Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley described graupel as resembling hail or sleet, but with a softer texture. Many people have also likened it to Dippin Dots ice cream, adding an element of whimsy to this unusual weather occurrence.

The burst of precipitation, consisting of graupel, occurred between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. While some areas only experienced rain showers, other regions with heavier rainfall were able to witness the graupel reaching the surface. This unexpected event left many in awe, as they stood outside to observe the frozen pellets falling from the sky.

Although this phenomenon was brief, it captured the attention of the residents of Greensboro. The unique and unexpected nature of graupel falling from the sky added an element of surprise to an otherwise ordinary evening. While rare, encounters with graupel remind us of the wonders of nature and the unpredictability of weather.