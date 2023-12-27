Small Business in Edinburgh Closes Amidst Rising Costs and Lack of Support

Summary:

An Edinburgh business has made the difficult decision to close its doors due to the increasing costs of utilities and products. The Auld Hoose, located on St Leonard’s Street, announced their closure on social media, citing the cost of living crisis as the main reason they cannot continue operating. The business expressed their gratitude to their loyal customers and staff, while also criticizing the Scottish Government for failing to provide business rates relief, which is available in England. It is unclear whether the business will reopen in the future, as they have stated that they will remain closed until further notice.

New Title:

Financial Pressures and Lack of Government Support Force Edinburgh Establishment to Shut Down

In a recent social media post, popular Edinburgh establishment, The Auld Hoose, sadly announced its closure. The business attributed its decision to the unrelenting burden of increasing utility costs and inflation-driven price hikes in the food and drink sector. The owners expressed their gratitude towards their dedicated staff and loyal customers who have supported them throughout the years.

One of the main concerns raised The Auld Hoose was the lack of business rates relief provided the Scottish Government, in stark contrast to the assistance offered in England. This absence of support has placed an additional strain on the business, making it increasingly difficult to sustain operations. The establishment criticized the current stance of the Scottish Government, particularly as it pertains to small businesses, and expressed disappointment at what they perceive as an anti-business coalition with the Green Party.

The closure of The Auld Hoose raises questions about the future viability of small businesses in the region. Many face similar challenges with escalating costs and decreasing margins, prompting concerns about the impact on local economies and employment rates.

It is difficult to predict if The Auld Hoose will reopen, as they have stated that the closure is indefinite. However, the closure highlights the crucial need for increased support and financial relief for small businesses facing financial pressures in the current economic climate. The Scottish Government has been approached for comment regarding their position on this matter.

As the hospitality industry continues to grapple with financial challenges, the UK’s high Value Added Tax (VAT) rates on hospitality and the lack of support from the Scottish Government may further compound the struggles faced businesses in this sector.