Satellite Images Reveal Giant Icebergs with Artificial Intelligence

Scientists are using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently identify and monitor giant icebergs in satellite images. Unlike the conventional method that can take a human several minutes to outline a single iceberg, the AI system accomplishes the task in less than 0.01 seconds, a remarkable speed that is 10,000 times faster.

The monitoring and quantification of icebergs are crucial to understanding the amount of meltwater they release into the ocean. Anne Braakmann-Folgmann, a scientist at the University of Leeds in the U.K., states, “It is crucial to locate icebergs and monitor their extent, to quantify how much meltwater they release into the ocean.”

Giant ice sheets in Antarctica have been melting at an accelerated rate, contributing to rising sea levels around the world. Last year, one of the largest icebergs, named A68a, measuring over 100 miles in length and 30 miles in width, floated in the South Atlantic Ocean after drifting for five years from the Antarctic Peninsula.

Monitoring the travels and shrinkage of these icebergs is a challenging task, as the icebergs, sea ice, and clouds all appear white in satellite images. Additionally, the Antarctic coastline can resemble icebergs, leading to segmentation errors.

To address this, scientists have trained a neural network using images from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite, which can capture Earth’s surface regardless of cloud coverage or lack of light. The AI system achieved an impressive 99 percent accuracy in detecting icebergs in satellite images, including correctly identifying icebergs ranging in size from 54 square kilometers to 1052 square kilometers.

This breakthrough in AI technology enables scientists to monitor remote and inaccessible regions with near real-time capabilities. It also eliminates common errors made other automated approaches. By automating the identification and tracking of icebergs, this research opens doors to operational applications for observing changes in iceberg areas.

