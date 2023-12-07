Ice Spice Reveals Her Celebrity Crush on Instagram Podcast

In a recent interview on the Instagram podcast Close Friends Only, rapper Ice Spice opened up about her first celebrity crush. During the conversation with Doja Cat, the 23-year-old star hesitated to reveal the embarrassing truth, but eventually admitted that it was Usher.

Ice Spice recounted the moment she saw Usher for the first time at the Met Gala, exclaiming, “Oh my God, it’s him!” Doja Cat, agreeing with Ice Spice, described Usher as “beautiful,” to which Ice Spice added, “Gorgeous man.”

Aside from discussing celebrity crushes, Ice Spice also outlined the requirements for making it into her Close Friends Stories on Instagram. She explained that meeting in person at least once was the only checklist item. Upon hearing this, Doja Cat humorously requested to be added, saying, “Well, damn! Put me on there.”

The full podcast episode, produced in collaboration with The Unwell Network, will be available on various streaming platforms including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube on Thursday (Dec. 7).

This year has been eventful for both Ice Spice and Doja Cat, as they both released new projects. Ice Spice dropped her EP Like..? in January, while Doja Cat unveiled her highly anticipated album Scarlet in September.

To witness the conversation between Ice Spice and Doja Cat about their celebrity crushes, watch the video below.

