Ice Spice Reveals Her First Celebrity Crush

Ice Spice, the 23-year-old rapper, recently sat down with Doja Cat for Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast to spill some fun secrets. One of the highlights of their conversation was when Doja asked Ice Spice about her first celebrity crush.

Ice Spice hesitated at first, calling it embarrassing and revealing that it happened when she was a kid. But she eventually confessed that her first celebrity crush was none other than Usher. She vividly recalled seeing him for the first time at the Met Gala and being starstruck.

Doja agreed with Ice Spice, praising Usher’s beauty and calling him a “gorgeous man.” In fact, Doja herself had the opportunity to experience Usher’s charm up close and personal during his My Way residency in Las Vegas.

The conversation didn’t stop there, as Doja and Ice Spice also discussed the best way to flirt on Instagram. Doja suggested leaving comments on every single photo, but Ice Spice jokingly responded, “Not me flirting with you.”

They also touched on the topic of direct messages (DMs). Ice Spice revealed that she receives nothing but positivity in her DMs, while Doja hinted at receiving surprising messages from unexpected people without revealing any names.

Currently, Ice Spice is accompanying Doja on her Scarlet Tour, which is scheduled to conclude its North American leg on December 13.

While Ice Spice’s confession about her first celebrity crush adds a personal touch to her public image, it also highlights the adoration many fans have for Usher. This light-hearted conversation between two talented artists gave fans an intimate glimpse into Ice Spice’s starstruck moments and the fun dynamics between her and Doja Cat.