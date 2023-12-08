Instagram Launches Exclusive Podcast Featuring Doja Cat and Ice Spice

A new podcast brought to you Instagram, titled “Close Friends Only,” is set to air today. In this special edition episode, Doja Cat and Ice Spice sit down together for the first time on screen to discuss a range of topics including fashion, music, DMs, celebrity crushes, and more. Produced IG and The Unwell Network, this podcast is part of Instagram’s 2024 Trend Talk.

During the conversation, Doja Cat asks Ice Spice about the criteria she has for adding someone to her close friends list. Ice reveals that the only requirement is having met in person at least once. Intrigued, Doja immediately requests to be added to the list.

In an unexpected revelation, Ice Spice shares her childhood celebrity crush: Usher. Although she initially finds it embarrassing, Doja encourages her to spill the tea. Ice reveals that she saw Usher for the first time at the Met Gala and was captivated his presence.

Throughout the podcast, the two artists address common misconceptions about themselves, share their favorite memes, discuss the art of flirting, and more. Their bond has clearly strengthened as they are currently touring together, sparking a genuine friendship.

The Close Friends podcast will be available on various platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Tune in to hear the engaging and insightful conversation between Doja Cat and Ice Spice. It’s an episode you won’t want to miss.