Ice Spice Reveals Her Embarrassing Childhood Crush on Usher

Ice Spice, the celebrated Bronx rapper, recently appeared on Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast with Doja Cat. In a candid conversation, they ventured into the topic of celebrity crushes, which brought out an embarrassing revelation from Ice Spice. Although celebrities may seem immune to such infatuations, Ice Spice confessed that even she had a childhood crush on a famous performer.

At first, Ice Spice attempted to dodge the question, dismissing her crush as a silly childhood infatuation. However, she eventually admitted that her first celebrity crush was none other than the legendary musician and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, Usher.

Ice Spice reminisced about the time when she finally came face-to-face with her childhood crush. It was at the Met Gala, where she saw Usher in person for the first time. Overwhelmed with excitement, she exclaimed, “Oh my god, it’s him!”

Doja Cat, understanding Ice Spice’s admiration for Usher, also expressed her own appreciation for the “My Boo” singer, describing him as “beautiful.” Ice Spice readily agreed, emphasizing that Usher is indeed a “gorgeous man.”

The conversation further delved into the realm of modern-day flirtation, with both artists sharing their preferred methods of Instagram flirting. Doja Cat revealed that she leaves a comment on every single photo, going all out to catch someone’s attention. This disclosure struck a chord with Ice Spice, who humorously responded, “Oh my god, no. Not me flirting with you,” referencing her own interactions with Doja Cat on the social media platform.

While celebrities may lead glamorous lives, they too have their fair share of celebrity crushes. Ice Spice’s revelation about her embarrassing childhood crush on Usher serves as a reminder that even the famous can be starstruck.