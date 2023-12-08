Ice Spice Reveals Childhood Crush and Nostalgic Volleyball Memories

Ice Spice recently opened up about her childhood crush and reminisced about her volleyball days in a recent interview. The rapper, who is currently touring with Doja Cat, spilled the beans during Instagram’s Close Friends Podcast.

When asked about her first celebrity crush, Ice Spice admitted, “Oh, it’s so embarrassing. I was gonna say it was Usher.” She further revealed that she had seen him for the first time at the Met Gala and was in awe of his looks, describing him as a “gorgeous man.” Doja Cat also agreed with her choice, referring to the R&B superstar as “beautiful.”

But it wasn’t just her crush that brought back childhood memories for Ice Spice. She was also reminded of her volleyball days during an interview with Nardwuar. A photo of a young Ice Spice playing on her school volleyball team was unveiled, showing her with her trademark curly hair pulled back into a ponytail and wearing a forest green number four jersey. Ice Spice initially joked, “Delete this now!” but later found it cute and gave a shoutout to her coach, Barb.

During the interview, Ice Spice also shared her love for the number eight, in addition to number four. Nardwuar’s knowledge about her preferences surprised her, leading her to exclaim, “I mean, you be knowing everything, right?”

While Ice Spice cherished her childhood memories, Usher has been busy preparing for his Super Bowl Half-time performance and recently concluded an eventful Las Vegas residency. During one of his Vegas shows, Victoria Monét presented him with a custom Super Bowl LVIII jacket as a token of appreciation and celebration for his legacy. The performance is set to take place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, and is anticipated to be the most watched Super Bowl of all time.

As Ice Spice continues her tour with Doja Cat, she reflects on her journey from childhood crushes to performing on stage, while Usher gears up for his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.